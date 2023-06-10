Begin typing your search...

Covid test positivity rate turns nil in Tamil Nadu

While 5 new cases were reported in the State, active cases stood at 23.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|10 Jun 2023 12:00 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-06-10 00:01:04.0  )
CHENNAI: COVID-19 test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu was reported nil on Friday after 3,365 people were tested in the past 24 hours. While 5 new cases were reported in the State, active cases stood at 23.


Coimbatore, Chennai and Thoothukudi reported 3 active cases. A total of 5 more people recovered, and the total recoveries reached 35,72,434. No new fatalities have been reported.

DTNEXT Bureau

