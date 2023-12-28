Covid positivity crosses 10 percent in TN

CHENNAI: The COVID-19 positivity in the State crossed 10 percent on Thursday. After 349 samples were tested on Wednesday, 38 positive cases of COVID-19 were reported across Tamil Nadu. The Total Positivity Rate stood at 10.9 percent in the State. Chengalpattu reports the highest of 17.6 percent positivity rate, followed by 15.4 percent in Chennai.

The number of cases of COVID-19 reported in Tamil Nadu dropped slightly as 23 cases of COVID-19 were reported on Thursday. Chennai reports the highest of 16 cases of COVID-19, while three cases were reported in Coimbatore. One case each was recorded in the Nilgiris, Salem, Ranipet and Vellore.

Among other districts, Kanniyakumari recorded 14.3 percent TPR, 13 percent of Kancheepuram, 11.1 percent TPR in Dindigul and 10.3 percent TPR was reported in Salem. Other districts reported less than 10 percent of total positivity rate.

While the state health department is planning to increase the number of tests, there are about 158 active cases in the State. Chennai records the highest number of 82 active cases in the State, while Chengalpattu has 14 active cases. Other districts report less than 10 active cases of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the state health department officials have stated that the testing has been increased and the high risk individuals with influenza like illnesses are being tested. However, it is less likely to become a major outbreak. The positive patients are recovering well and do not show severe illness.

"We are testing in adequate numbers. The surge in the cases is a temporary spike that is common during the winter months. The rumours should not be believed as it is not a sign of another wave, " said a senior official from the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.