Covid-19 samples sent for genomic sequencing

CHENNAI: While, there is no major surge of cases of COVID-19 in the state and JN.1 variant cases have not been reported in Tamil Nadu yet, the health department officials have warned the immuno compromised patients, pregnant women and the ones with comorbid conditions to stay cautious.

Tamil Nadu recorded 21 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the active cases to 123.

The state has recorded a total of 36,10,984 cases of COVID-19 so far.

Even as the state health department officials recently stated that the testing will be increased, a total of 383 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Chennai recorded 14 new cases and the city has 57 active cases of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine has sent more samples for genomic sequencing.

"We have sent more samples for genomic sequencing to determine the prevalent variants in the State. The results are expected in the next few days, " said Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine Dr T S Selvavinayagam.

Talking about the caution to be exercised by high risk category people, he said that instructions were issued regarding the same to the Deputy Director of Health Services across the State.

The immuno compromised patients and the patients on treatment for non- communicable disease and pregnant women have been advised to wear face masks in public places.

The medical staff, doctors, patients and attenders in all the government and private hospitals have been asked to ensure compulsory wearing of masks in the health facilities.

The officials have also being asked to ensure the preparedness of all hospitals including private hospitals to manage COVID-19 cases if any surge occurs.

The functional status of ventilators, Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA), oxygen plants, liquid medical oxygen tanks, medical gas pipeline system and oxygen concentrators also needs to be ensured.

The availability of all necessary drugs for the management of COVID-19 should also be done.