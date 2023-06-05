Covid-19: Nil cases in Chennai, 2 across State

CHENNAI: The number of cases of COVID-19 has been waning over the past few months. On Sunday, there were only 2 new cases reported from Dindigul. The total cases in the State stood at 36,10,521. No new cases were reported in Chennai.













There are at least 35 active cases in the State, of which 7 are in Kanniyakumari. State TPR fell to 0.1% after 3,355 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. With no COVID fatality reported, toll remained at 38,080.