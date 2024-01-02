Covid-19 cases reported in TN not requiring hospitalisations

CHENNAI: While there has been an increase in the cases of COVID-19 across the country, none of the positive cases of COVID-19 are hospitalised currently.

The officials from the State health department said that the severity of the infection remains low in all the cases and the patients do not require admission.

"The testing of samples has been increased but there are no clusters or unusual representation of COVID-19 cases reported in the State so far and the testing of symptomatic cases is being done," said an official from the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.

The current protocols require testing of people with cough, fever, sore throat, breathlessness or other respiratory symptoms. The at-risk contacts of laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 should also be tested. The testing of pregnant women, the elderly and individuals with comorbidities including diabetes, hypertension, chronic lung or kidney diseases, malignancy, and immuno-compromised obesity is being done.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Tuesday said that there is no hospitalisation of COVID-19-positive patients. "There are questions of a separate ward for COVID-19 in government hospitals, but there is no requirement for the same currently as there are no hospitalisations," he said.

The JN.1 cases are seeing a surge in various parts of the world but clusters did not occur anywhere in Tamil Nadu. "In case of any clusters of COVID-19 infections, we will take measures to arrest the same. The positive cases of COVID-19 currently present with mild symptoms of fever, cough and cold and recovery is in 4 days. So the general public need not fear much. Meanwhile, people with commodities have been instructed to wear masks when going to public places," he said.