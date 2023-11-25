Courts are not the only place where should Jurisprudence evolve: Guv Ravi

CHENNAI: Asserting that courts are not the only place where should Jurisprudence evolve, there has to be a contribution from the people, Tamil Nadu governor R N Ravi on Saturday said that the Constitution should not be reduced mere as a legal document, or the prerogative only of the legal people.

"It is time to have a social audit to check, to what extent it has fulfilled the promises of the people and why not", he said at the one day consortium on 'Constitutional Day' at the Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University here.

Governor said the promise made to the citizen will remain distinct dream as still have social discriminations and untouchability prevailing in our society. "We have to think and work on it. We can't afford to have a country which is getting dissected; justice, liberty and equality remains a distant dream and fraternity a receding past", he added.

Highlighting how the society, after independence started fragmenting on the various lines, such as caste, Ravi said, "After independence, we ascertained certain rights of exclusivity among ourselves. It created sense of insecurity. As a result, demand for separate state and homeland started. North-East exemplifies it.

"When the States were constituted on the linguistic lines, it resulted in formation of Linguistic minorities as well", he said adding "even in our state around 30% are linguistic minorities who have to fight to teach their mother tongue in schools run by them. Because of this social fission, new and new identities, and castes started emerging. We are a unique society, having homogeneity in heterogeneity (unity in diversity) but the diversity became assertive and we started endless social fission," he said.

