Courtallam in full flow after a gap, tourists start to throng

MADURAI: Acclaimed Courtallam waterfalls have started attracting tourists due to favourable monsoon conditions. The recent spell has ensured the waterfalls reach its full flow. Courtallam which is in the foothills of the Western Ghats of Tenkasi district is called spa of South India benefitting highly from south west monsoon. The town received good rainfall on Sunday and Monday bringing a decent footfall of tourists. Usually, the Courtallam season begins in June every year following the onset of southwest monsoon in Kerala. However, the season’s delayed due to fluctuating weather conditions for a few years. This year, Courtallam experienced rains on June 1 and it subsequently brought a steady flow of water in waterfalls, but the familiar situation did not continue days after the initial rainfall. Another ten days of sustained rain would have helped the season pick up, which didn’t happen. After a gap the waterfall is in its full flow. Tenkasi Superintendent of Police E.T. Samson, when contacted, said the rainfall in parts of Courtallam triggered heavy flow under waterfalls and bathers were restricted from approaching as a safety precautionary measure. Further, the SP said adequate police force has been deployed in the vicinity of waterfalls at various locations of Courtallam to ensure the safety of tourists. A large number of tourists come by weekends and an additional police force is usually arranged for security purposes.