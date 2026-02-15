Court sentences DMK's Shivaji to 2-year jail term for speech on Governor Ravi, Kushboo

The 65-year-old speaker has been found guilty of uttering obscene and vulgar comments on a public stage, circulating news intended to promote hatred/ill-will between communities and sentenced to two years imprisonment. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on him.

He was booked under sections 294 (b) (uttering obscenity), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), 505 (2) (promoting ill-will between groups) by the Kodungaiyur police in June 2023 and was arrested the same year. He was expelled from the DMK at that time; however, he was eventually reinstated.

According to the prosecution, Shivaji made objectionable speech against Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami, and BJP leaders Kushboo and Annamalai. He made the speech during a public meeting organised by the DMK in Kodungaiyur, as part of DMK patriarch late M Karunanidhi's centenary birthday celebrations.