Court sentences DMK's Shivaji to 2-year jail term for speech on Governor Ravi, Kushboo

CHENNAI: A city court found DMK platform speaker Shivaji Krishnamurthy guilty of obscene comments on a public stage.
The 65-year-old speaker has been found guilty of uttering obscene and vulgar comments on a public stage, circulating news intended to promote hatred/ill-will between communities and sentenced to two years imprisonment. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on him.
He was booked under sections 294 (b) (uttering obscenity), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), 505 (2) (promoting ill-will between groups) by the Kodungaiyur police in June 2023 and was arrested the same year. He was expelled from the DMK at that time; however, he was eventually reinstated.
According to the prosecution, Shivaji made objectionable speech against Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami, and BJP leaders Kushboo and Annamalai. He made the speech during a public meeting organised by the DMK in Kodungaiyur, as part of DMK patriarch late M Karunanidhi's centenary birthday celebrations.
On the defence side, it was maintained that police had foisted a false case. After reviewing the submissions from both sides, the magistrate held the accused guilty. When questioned about the sentencing, he requested leniency.
"The court has carefully examined the (video) submissions and it is clear that the accused has made objectionable speech in a public stage, in a manner that would disturb public order and create enmity between groups," stated 10th Metropolitan magistrate, P Revathi and held the accused guilty of the charges against him and sentenced him to two years imprisonment.
The court held that the time he already spent in prison (36 days) can be set off against his imprisonment.