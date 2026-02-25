Court seeks Anbumani, EC's reply in symbol plea filed by Ramadoss

Owing to an internal dispute between the father and son, the party is presently functioning in two separate factions.



In the suit filed before the Chennai Civil Court, Ramadoss has also sought a declaration recognising him as the party president, in addition to an injunction restraining Anbumani from using the party's name, flag, and symbol.



When the matter came up for hearing before Justice M Dharmaprabu, the Court directed the respondents, Anbumani Ramadoss and the Election Commission of India, to file their replies and adjourned the case to March 9.