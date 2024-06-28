Court rejects anticipatory bail, CB-CID launch search for ex-minister MR Vijayabhaskar in land grab case

CHENNAI: The CB-CID has launched a manhunt for former AIADMK minister MR Vijayabhaskar after the Karur sessions court rejected his anticipatory bail petition on Thursday. The former transport minister who is absconding has been on the police radar in connection with a Rs 100 crore land grab case.

The chief complainant Prakash, a businessman from Karur, had lodged a complaint on May 11 and named the ex-minister in it claiming that he along with seven others had encroached and grabbed a property spanning over 22 acres of land to the tune of Rs 100 crores using counterfeit documents.

Similarly, Mohamed Abdul Kader, a sub-registrar of Melakarur, had also lodged a complaint of fraudulent property registration using fake documents in relation to Prakash's petition and claimed that he was receiving threats in connection with it.

The ex-stats transport minister MR had applied for anticipatory bail which was rejected by the court on Thursday.

Following this development, the CB-CID has intensified its search for the former minister who is said to have fled to North India fearing arrest.