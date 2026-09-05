Court overturns jail term of advocates over disrupting proceedings

The case concerned an incident on January 20, 2026, when the Judicial Magistrate No V was conducting proceedings in an open court. The advocates allegedly insulted the Magistrate and disrupted the proceedings.

The trial Court had fined them Rs 100 each and ordered one week’s simple imprisonment if they failed to pay the fine.

The advocate filed an appeal. Allowing the appeal, the Additional District and Sessions Judge I, S John Sundarlal Suresh, set aside the conviction and sentence imposed on the four advocates under Section 267 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).