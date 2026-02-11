Court nod must for passport renewal if criminal case pending, rules Madras HC

In the present case, the appellant, Jawahar Rajan, who was carrying on business in Colombo, was accused under Sections 120B, 294 (b), 406, 420 IPC. Though he applied for passport renewal under the Tatkal scheme, his application was not processed due to the adverse Police Verification Report. As the Regional Passport Officer sought an explanation, the appellant appeared before the officer and explained. However, the application was not processed and thus the appellant approached the court.

The single judge took note of two conflicting division bench decisions. In the first order, the bench had directed the officer to re-issue the passport without insisting on prior permission from the court where the criminal case was pending. The second order held that prior permission from the court in which the applicant was facing trial was mandatory for re-issuance. Thus, the single judge framed the following question of whether the passport re-issue/renewal should be treated as the same as the fresh issuance, or just a renewal case for consideration by a larger bench.