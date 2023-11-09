Court must follow Constitutional morality, says Udhay’s counsel

CHENNAI: Senior counsel P Wilson contended that the court has to be guided by constitutional morality and not by societal morality, while defending Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin in a quo warranto petition filed by Hindu Munnani.

The counsel appeared before Justice Anita Sumanth and cited a previous judgment in a case filed against BJP functionary and actor Kushboo for her speech about premarital sex. The counsel contended that the court protected Kushboo’s freedom of speech even though her speech was nonpalatable to others.

Wilson also objected to the petitioner’s claim that 80 per cent of the people in the society are binding with Sanatan. It was also contended that Article 25 and 19 of the Constitution has allowed anyone to profess atheism and protect freedom of speech. If Sanatan is a religious tenet then I have the right to propagate not to follow Sanatan, argued the counsel.

The counsel submitted that Udhayanidhi is a follower of Periyar and hence called to eradicate Sanatan on the basis of the his anti-Sanatan Dharma speech. After submission, the matter was adjourned to Friday (Nov 10) for hearing.