Based on the complaint a special team of Tambaram city police arrested Rajesh Das on May 24 morning and produced before the judicial magistrate court, Thiruporur.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|24 May 2024 2:53 PM GMT
Court grants judicial bail to Ex-DGP Rajesh Das in case lodged by his estranged wife
Former special DGP Rajesh Das

CHENNAI: Thiruporur judicial magistrate court granted judicial bail to the former special DGP Rajesh Das in a case lodged by his estranged wife alleging trespassing into her property.

It was reported that Beela Venkatesan, the principal secretary of energy department and Rajesh Das's wife alleged that her husband broke into the house co-owned by her in Thayur, Kelambakkam and harrased the security guard.

Based on the complaint a special team of Tambaram city police arrested Rajesh Das on May 24 morning and produced before the judicial magistrate court, Thiruporur.

The former DGP submitted that he has medical complications and sought for bail. Considering his age the court granted judicial bail to him.

When Rajesh Das produced in the court he complained discomfort in the chest and fainted, later he was taken to the hospital with help of his lawyers.

DTNEXT Bureau

