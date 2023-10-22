Court gives life sentence for 2 accused of murdering daily wage worker

CHENNAI: A Sessions court in Chennai sentenced two persons to life imprisonment for murdering a daily wager.

The 16th additional judge of Fast Track Court-II, G Bhuvaneswari found both the accused guilty under IPC 304. Hence the judge ordered life imprisonment for the convicts and imposed Rs 2,000 each as a fine. In 2017, a daily wager Kalaivanan from Vyasarpadi was attacked by Krishnamoorthy from P V Colony and his friend Raj.

Out of rage, both the accused used a huge cement block fatally injuring the deceased. Kalaivanan was sent to the hospital, but he died.

Based on the complaint lodged by the sister of Kalaivanan, the MKB Nagar police registered a case against Krishnamoorthy and Raj.

The counsel for the accused pleaded not guilty before the court. However, the judge refused the contention.