CHENNAI: PMK Legislative Party leader Sowmiya Anbumani on Saturday welcomed the Supreme Court's permission to light the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon in Tiruparankundram this year, calling the verdict historic and reflective of the majority's sentiments and expectations.
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the World Women's Aesthetic Medicine Conference in T Nagar, where she participated as a special guest, Sowmiya said the judges had delivered the verdict after understanding the people's sentiments. She expressed happiness over the decision and said the Deepam festival should be conducted without causing problems to anyone.
On the TVK government's reported plans to bring new industries to the State, Sowmiya welcomed the decision to establish a SIPCOT industrial park in Dharmapuri. She said the PMK would wholeheartedly welcome industries in the region if they did not cause environmental damage.
"It has been a long time since major new industries came to Tamil Nadu. During the previous regime, there were only announcements. The PMK even published a book exposing false investment claims. Tamil Nadu should attract more investments in the coming years," she said.
Commenting on the TVK government's six-month tenure, she said the government should accelerate its work and take more steps for public welfare.