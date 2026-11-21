On the TVK government's reported plans to bring new industries to the State, Sowmiya welcomed the decision to establish a SIPCOT industrial park in Dharmapuri. She said the PMK would wholeheartedly welcome industries in the region if they did not cause environmental damage.

"It has been a long time since major new industries came to Tamil Nadu. During the previous regime, there were only announcements. The PMK even published a book exposing false investment claims. Tamil Nadu should attract more investments in the coming years," she said.

Commenting on the TVK government's six-month tenure, she said the government should accelerate its work and take more steps for public welfare.