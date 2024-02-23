Court extends DMK MLA son & daughter-in-law's judicial custody till March 7

CHENNAI: A Sessions Court in Chennai extended the judicial custody of DMK Pallavaram MLA I Karunanidhi's son and daughter-in-law, in the case booked for allegedly physically abusing an 18-year-old housemaid.

The accused couple was produced before the third additional judge DV Anand, from Puzhal prison through video conference.

Recording the appearance, the judge extended their judicial custody till March 7.

A video testimony of a girl, Rekha from Ulundurpet, Kallakurichi, belonging to the Scheduled Castes (SC) went viral on social media as she narrated how she was tormented by the MLA's daughter-in-law. Rekha alleged that the MLA's son Anto Madhivanan and daughter-in-law Marlena Ann assaulted her and abused her with casteist slurs.

Based on the information from the video testimony, police reached the victim girl for her statement and booked a case against the couple under various sections including SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1989.

The special team arrested the couple Anto Madhivanan and Marlena Ann on January 25 in Andhra Pradesh.

Subsequently, the couple filed a bail petition before the Madras High Court, which was then transferred to the principal sessions judge, Chennai.

After hearing the contentions of the couple, the Sessions Court dismissed the bail plea on February 6 and subjected them under judicial custody.