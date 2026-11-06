Court extends Anbil Mahesh's custody till November 18

DMK leader and former School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, arrested on October 26, 2026, in connection with a case involving alleged cheating of private schools worth over Rs 100 crore, has had his judicial custody extended till November 18.

Anbil Mahesh was arrested in connection with the case on October 26 and lodged in Puzhal Central Prison.

Meanwhile, as his judicial custody was due to expire on Friday, prison authorities produced him before Special Judge LS Sathiyamurthy of the Special Court for cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act through video conference from Puzhal prison.