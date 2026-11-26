TIRUCHY: A delegation of Saivite priests inspected four sanctums at the Big Temple in Thanjavur on Wednesday, where missing idols had kept the shrines closed for years. During the visit, the priests reviewed the restoration sites and interacted with the sthapatis commissioned to sculpt the replacement deities.
According to the Agamas, Thanjavur Peruvudaiyar temple features Astathik Balagargal sannadis across eight directions, housing idols of Indiran, Agni Devan, Yaman, Niruthi, Varuna Devan, Vayu Devan, Guberan and Esanan. However, Indiran, Yaman, Niruthi and Kubera idols are missing from the respective sunnadis and the remaining idols are in a dilapidated condition.
In order to ensure regular poojas and maintenance of these conventional sannadis, Kaliyamurthi from Thanjavur filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) with the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court in 2019.
Along with Kaliyamurthi, Alagarsamy Pandian from Ramanathapuram and Chinnarasu from Thoothukudi also approached the court with a similar petition. The litigants appealed to the court to conduct an elaborate inspection of the sannadis and give directions to restore and install them.
The bench comprising Judges CV Karthikeyan and R Sakthivel, who heard the plea, ordered the Thanjavur HR&CE Joint Commissioner and Assistant Superintendent Officer of ASI and Hereditary Trustee of the Big Temple to conduct a joint inspection and submit a report by July 28.
Subsequently, a report was submitted. The Bench, which heard the case on July 28, ordered the restoration of the sannadis and the replacement of the dilapidated idols after obtaining the approval from the experts and sthapatis. The Bench also ordered to commence the works within three months and complete them within 12 months.
Based on the order, on Wednesday, Pillayarpatti Vedagama Vidyalaya Padasalai in-charge Pitchai Sivacharyar and Tiruparankundram Sri Gandaguru Sivagama Veda Padasalai in-charge Raja Bhattar inspected the dilapidated idols and the sannadis where the idols went missing.
Subsequently, the Saivite priests inquired about sculpting new idols, restoring dilapidated idols and the sannadis to the Thanjavur Regional Sthapati Arul. Thanjavur Palace Devasthanam Assistant Commissioner Kavitha, Devasthanam Executive Officer Sundarasu and others were present.