According to the Agamas, Thanjavur Peruvudaiyar temple features Astathik Balagargal sannadis across eight directions, housing idols of Indiran, Agni Devan, Yaman, Niruthi, Varuna Devan, Vayu Devan, Guberan and Esanan. However, Indiran, Yaman, Niruthi and Kubera idols are missing from the respective sunnadis and the remaining idols are in a dilapidated condition.

In order to ensure regular poojas and maintenance of these conventional sannadis, Kaliyamurthi from Thanjavur filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) with the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court in 2019.

Along with Kaliyamurthi, Alagarsamy Pandian from Ramanathapuram and Chinnarasu from Thoothukudi also approached the court with a similar petition. The litigants appealed to the court to conduct an elaborate inspection of the sannadis and give directions to restore and install them.