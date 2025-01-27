Court defers cross-examining key witness in Senthilbalaji's PMLA case

CHENNAI: A sessions court in the city deferred the cross-examination of the assistant director of the forensic science department, a key prosecution witness in money laundering against minister V Senthilbalaji until the cloned copy of digital evidence is submitted.

The principal sessions court, Chennai, heard the money laundering case booked by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) against Senthilbalaji under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Special public prosecutor for ED, N Ramesh, submitted that since the court ordered to produce the working procedure manual of the forensic science department and the cloned copies of digital evidence secured by the agency, until then, the continuation of cross examination with Manivannan, assistant director of the forensic science, should be deferred.

He also sought to advance the cross-examination with other prosecution witnesses.

After the submission, the court deferred the cross-examination with Manivannan and directed the ED to file a memo regarding continuing the cross-examination with other witnesses. The matter was adjourned to February 6 for further proceedings.

In 2015, the state agency of the Central Crime Branch booked charges against Senthilbalaji, alleging a job racket case against the minister as he allegedly received money from several individuals for job appointments. Some individuals came forward and alleged that they were not provided with any appointment in the transport department as promised. Hence, the CCB arrested him. Following a job racket case, ED registered a money laundering case, arrested Senthilbalaji on June 14, 2023, and lodged him in prison.