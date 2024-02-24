Court allows probe at crime spot in Kodanad

COIMBATORE: A court in The Nilgiris has given its nod to constitute an expert team to examine the crime scenes at Kodanad estate.

K Vijayan, counsel for Jithin Joy, an accused in Kodanad heist-cum-murder case moved the District Sessions Court for an inspection of crime scenes arguing that the recent visit of the late former chief minister J Jayalalithaa’s aide VK Sasikala may have disturbed the scene of crime. Sasikala had visited the estate to lay the foundation stone for the construction of a memorial for Jayalalithaa.

To this, the government pleader did not raise any objection and prayed the court for an inspection by a team comprising CB-CID sleuths, officials of Public Works Department (PWD) and Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB).

Allowing their plea, the judge on Friday granted nod for an examination without disturbing evidence at the crime scene in Kodanad bungalow and directed for submission of its video recording in court. The case has been posted for further hearing on March 8.

A 10-member gang broke into the Kodanad estate bungalow of former chief minister Jayalalithaa following her demise and murdered a security guard on April 23, 2017.