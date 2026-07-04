Court again orders Minister Maria Wilson to appear in house trespass and assault case

CHENNAI: A court in Puducherry has once again directed Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Maria Wilson to appear in person on July 10 in connection with a 2022 house trespass and assault case after he failed to appear during the hearing on Saturday (July 4).
The case pertains to an alleged property dispute between Wilson and his elder brother, Maria Claude. According to the complaint, on August 8, 2022, Wilson and his father, Nestor, allegedly entered Maria Claude's residence in Ezhil Nagar, Puducherry, assaulted him and his wife, Caroline Claude, threatened them with dire consequences, and damaged household property.
Based on a complaint lodged by Caroline Claude, the Lawspet Police registered a case against Maria Wilson and Nestor under six sections of the law.
The case is being heard before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Puducherry. Police have already filed the charge sheet, and the court had earlier directed the minister to appear in person to receive a copy of the charge sheet.
As Wilson did not appear before the court on Saturday, the judge adjourned the matter and directed him to appear on July 10, according to Daily Thanthi.