Court again orders Minister Maria Wilson to appear in house trespass and assault case

The case pertains to an alleged property dispute between Wilson and his elder brother, Maria Claude. According to the complaint, on August 8, 2022, Wilson and his father, Nestor, allegedly entered Maria Claude's residence in Ezhil Nagar, Puducherry, assaulted him and his wife, Caroline Claude, threatened them with dire consequences, and damaged household property.

Based on a complaint lodged by Caroline Claude, the Lawspet Police registered a case against Maria Wilson and Nestor under six sections of the law.