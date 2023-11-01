Court adjourns hearing on IPS officer’s discharge

COIMBATORE: A special court for CBI cases posted the hearing on a discharge petition filed by IPS officer Pramod Kumar in connection with the multi crore Paazee scam on Wednesday.

The counsel for Pramod Kumar, who is currently serving as Chief Vigilance Officer of Tamil Nadu News Paper Limited, sought one week to file additional information on the discharge plea.

The IPS officer, who was the then West Zone IG, when the scam unfolded in 2009 was accused of extorting money from one of the accused persons of Paazee Forex Trading firm to hush up the multi-crore scam.