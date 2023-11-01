Begin typing your search...

Court adjourns hearing on IPS officer’s discharge

The counsel for Pramod Kumar, who is currently serving as Chief Vigilance Officer of Tamil Nadu News Paper Limited, sought one week to file additional information on the discharge plea

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|31 Oct 2023 10:03 PM GMT
Court adjourns hearing on IPS officer’s discharge
X

Representative Image

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

COIMBATORE: A special court for CBI cases posted the hearing on a discharge petition filed by IPS officer Pramod Kumar in connection with the multi crore Paazee scam on Wednesday.

The counsel for Pramod Kumar, who is currently serving as Chief Vigilance Officer of Tamil Nadu News Paper Limited, sought one week to file additional information on the discharge plea.

The IPS officer, who was the then West Zone IG, when the scam unfolded in 2009 was accused of extorting money from one of the accused persons of Paazee Forex Trading firm to hush up the multi-crore scam.

Tamil NaduSpecial courtIPS officer Pramod Kumarmulti-crore scamChief Vigilance Officer of Tamil Nadu News Paper LimitedWest Zone IG R Sudhakar
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X