Couple, ten others injured in road accident near Sriperumbudur

CHENNAI: A couple died, and ten others were injured in a multiple collision involving a truck, a bus, and a two-wheeler near Sriperumbudur during the early hours of Sunday.

The couple were on their way home after giving invitations for the housewarming ceremony of their newly constructed house when they met with the accident.

The deceased were identified as Venkatesan (34) and Jayalakshmi (26) of Karumbur village near Singaperumal Koil.

The housewarming ceremony of their new house is on February 11 (Sunday).

For the past few days, the couple have been going around inviting their relatives to the function.

On Saturday too, they went to the houses of their relatives in Thiruvallur and were riding back home on the two-wheeler.

Around 1 am, while riding along the Thiruvallur-Sriperumbudur-Oragadam road, a truck had crossed the road near Maathur village without any signaling.

Venkatesan, who was riding his motorcycle attempted to bring his bike to a stop, but a private bus that was ferrying staff of a local factory that was trailing the bike hit the two-wheeler and then rammed onto the truck.

In the impact, the couple got crushed to death on the spot while the occupants of the bus suffered injuries.

A passerby who noticed the accident alerted the authorities, who rushed to the scene and secured the bodies, and moved them to a government hospital for autopsy. The injured too were taken for treatment.

Oragadam Police have registered a case and are investigating.

The deceased couple have two children aged 5 and 2, police said.