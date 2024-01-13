Couple seeks collector’s help to trace son

TIRUCHY: A couple from Tiruvarur on Friday has made an appeale to the district collector to trace their son who went ‘missing’ in Dubai where he had gone for a job.

According to the couple Pethaperumal-Shanmugapriya, their son Aravindan (22) went to Dubai in September 2022 for a job through an employment visa arranged by an agent Dravidamani from Pattukkottai through another agent Chandra Banu from Tiruchy.

It is said, Aravindan who reached Dubai from Chennai had spoken to his mother only once. He also told the mother that he was not provided the promised employment but was asked to maintain a farm. However, he did not contact the parents. “We have approached the agents in Pattukkottai and Tiruchy but they are not giving us proper response”, said Shanmugapriya.