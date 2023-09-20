Couple operating brick kiln dies of asphyxiation at Pudur near Vellore

VELLORE: A couple operating a brick kiln at Pudur near Kaniyambadi on the outskirts of Vellore were asphyxiated and died in the early hours of Tuesday. Deivisigamani (40) and his wife Amulu (38) parents of two girls and a boy were operating a brick kiln on land owned by Palanivel in the same area. The brick kiln was lighted on Monday night.

As the area witnessed rain with wind, the couple sought shelter in an adjacent shed. When relatives went to wake them up on Tuesday both were found dead. On receipt of information Vellore taluk police rushed to the spot and sent the bodies to the Vellore government medical college hospital for post mortem and registered a case while revenue officials inspected the site to learn if the brick kiln was operating as per law. Police suspect that the couple might have died due to inhaling the heavy smoke which was blown into their shelter by the wind. Investigations are under progress.