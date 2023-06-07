Couple, newly-wed daughter riding triples run over by car in Salem

COIMBATORE: A couple and their newly married daughter, who were riding triples on a moped, were run over by a speeding car in Salem on Tuesday. Police identified the deceased persons as Venkatachalam, 53 from Kalparapatti village near Kondalampatti, his wife Mariammal, 49 and their daughter Poongodi, 23 were returning from Neikkarapatti, when they met with the tragedy.

Police said Poongodi got married just three months ago. While nearing Uthamacholapuram, a car bound to Salem from Coimbatore knocked them down. In the impact, Poongodi and her parents were thrown off their vehicle.

On receiving information, the Kondalampatti police rushed to the spot and found the two women to have died already, while Venkatachalam succumbed to injuries on the way to hospital. The bodies of the trio were then sent to Salem Government Hospital for a post mortem. The Kondalampatti police registered a case and further inquiries are on with the car driver.

