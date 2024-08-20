Couple mowed down by bus in hit-and-run on Vandalur-Kelambakkam road

CHENNAI: A couple died after their bike was rammed by a private bus in Vandalur-Kelambakkam Road on Monday. The bus went without stopping but was tracked and its driver was nabbed as it was coming on the return journey.

The husband, Damodaran (53), was working as a supervisor of cleanliness workers in Mahabalipuram municipality, while his wife Jayadurga (47) was a government school teacher.

According to the police, the couple from Selaiyur was heading to Mahabalipuram early on Monday morning when the accident happened. Around 5 am, when they were nearing Pudupakkam on the Vandalur-Kelambakkam Road, the driver of a bus carrying private firm staff lost control of the vehicle which rammed their bike and went without stopping.

In the impact, Damodaran and Jayadurga suffered severe injuries and died on the spot. Officials from Kelambakkam station and Pallikaranai traffic investigation wing officials recovered their bodies and sent them to the Chromepet GH for post-mortem examination.

During their investigation, the police identified the private bus involved in the accident with the help of CCTV footage. They intercepted the vehicle when it was returning on the same route after picking up staff, and arrested the driver Koteswaran (26) of Tiruvannamalai.