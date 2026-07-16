Couple killed as container truck rams into car on Dharmapuri-Salem NH

CHENNAI: A couple from Thoothukudi district was killed after the driver of a container truck lost control and rammed their car at the Thoppur Ghat section on the Dharmapuri-Salem National Highway early on Wednesday (July 15), police said according to a Daily Thanthi report.
The deceased were identified as Thanga Mariappan (59) and his wife Latha (54), natives of Sivanthipuram near Kovilpatti. The couple had been living in Bengaluru, where they ran a snacks manufacturing business.
Police said the couple was travelling from Bengaluru to Kovilpatti to attend a temple festival. Latha's younger brother, Senthilkumar (47), was driving the car.
The accident occurred near Kattamedu in the Thoppur Ghat section when the driver of the container truck carrying nylon ropes from Madhya Pradesh to Tirupur allegedly lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the couple's car before hitting two other trucks. The impact left the car wedged between two heavy vehicles, crushing it completely.
Latha died on the spot due to severe injuries. Thanga Mariappan and Senthilkumar, who were trapped inside the mangled car, were rescued by passers-by and rushed to the Dharmapuri Government Hospital. Thanga Mariappan later succumbed to his injuries, while Senthilkumar is undergoing treatment.
The Thoppur police have registered a case and arrested the container truck driver, Sasikumar (52), a native of Mambatti near Harur, in connection with the accident.
The mishap disrupted traffic on the Dharmapuri-Salem National Highway for more than three hours before police and toll plaza personnel cleared the damaged vehicles and restored normal traffic.