Couple killed as container truck rams into car on Dharmapuri-Salem NH

The deceased were identified as Thanga Mariappan (59) and his wife Latha (54), natives of Sivanthipuram near Kovilpatti. The couple had been living in Bengaluru, where they ran a snacks manufacturing business.

Police said the couple was travelling from Bengaluru to Kovilpatti to attend a temple festival. Latha's younger brother, Senthilkumar (47), was driving the car.