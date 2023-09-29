Begin typing your search...

Couple held for murdering Erode DMK councillor, robbing jewels in Karur

The K-Paramathi police recovered the body of Ruba with severe head injuries at Palamalai Murugan Temple premises near Pavithram in Karur.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|28 Sep 2023 11:00 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-09-28 23:00:35.0  )
Couple held for murdering Erode DMK councillor, robbing jewels in Karur
X

Representative image

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

TIRUCHY: Karur police arrested a couple who murdered a DMK panchayat council member on Wednesday.

It is said, T Ruba, a resident of Cholakalipalayam in Erode, a DMK council member of Chennasaudram panchayat was found brutally killed in Karur on Tuesday.

The K-Paramathi police recovered the body of Ruba with severe head injuries at Palamalai Murugan Temple premises near Pavithram in Karur.

A case was registered and the police arrested Kathirvel (37) and his wife Nithya (33) from Kodumudi. During interrogation, the police found that Ruba was working as a maid servant in the house of a businessman in Karur.

As Ruba had jewels on her, the couple decided to lure her offering better job. She was taken to a secluded place and killed her by smashing her with a stone.

They decamped with seven sovereign of jewels and silver ornaments that Ruba was wearing. The arrested couple was sent to judicial custody. Karur SP E Sundaravadanam lauded the police team.

DMK panchayat councilDMK councillorRubaDMK councillor deathPavithram murder caserobberyjudicial custodyKarur police
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X