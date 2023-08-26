Couple gets married in front of Periyar statue in Karur

TIRUCHY: A couple got married in front of the Periyar statue in Karur on Friday. It is said, R Ranjith Kumar (22), an MBA graduate from Vedasandur in Dindigul, was in love with E Jayalakshmi (20) from Tirupur for the past few years and both their parents opposed their affair.

Ranjith Kuma, who is an ardent follower of Periyar ideology, wanted to get married to his lover in front of the Periyar statue and so he expressed his willingness to the friends.

On Friday, both Ranjith Kumar and Jayalakshmi came to Karur along with their supporters and Periyar movement members and exchanged garlands in front of the Periyar statue at LightHouse corner in Karur. Subsequently, the couple garlanded the statue of Periyar and took oath in front of the supporters.