Country bombs hurled at DMK functionary's house in Tiruvallur

CHENNAI: In a shocking incident, an unidentified gang hurled country bombs at a house belonging to a DMK functionary in Tiruvallur on Thursday.

Abisha Priyadarshini, a resident of Tiruvallur is the DMK municipal deputy chairman of Sholavaram municipality. On Thursday night, an unidentified gang hurled country bombs at her house while the residents were fast asleep. "Luckily the bombs fell near the gate and destroyed only the windows. No injuries were reported," police said.

Police said that the same gang vandalised a car belonging to Saran Raj of Siruniyam Colony and threatened him with a knife. The police are investigating to ascertain the motive behind the attacks.