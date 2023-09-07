Country bomb hurled at house in Vaniyambadi, no casualties reported

TIRUPATTUR: A country bomb was thrown at a house of a widow in Vaniyambadi on Tuesday night and town police are investigating the reasons behind the incident.

Iniyaval (52), the widow of Chandran a central government employee, was living alone in her house at the Officers’ line in Vaniyambadi’s new town area when two youth wearing helmets and riding a two-wheeler threw a crude country bomb at the house and fled from the scene.

The bomb burst with a loud noise resulting in glass panes, light fixtures, and a door being broken but there were no human casualties. Based on the information, a police team led by the Vaniyambadi DSP rushed to the spot and conducted inquiries.

Sources said that the country bomb was twisted with metal wire. Police are checking local CCTV footage and are investigating the reasons behind the deed.