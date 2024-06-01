Counting postal ballots last an attempt to rig election results, says Tamil Nadu Congress Chief

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai on Saturday condemned the reported decision of the Election Commission of India (ECI) to count postal ballots last and said that the counting of postal ballots after the final counting of EVMs was a ploy to rig the results in favour of the BJP.

Talking to media persons at Sathyamurthy Bhavan, Selvaperunthagai referred to the counting of postal ballots at the beginning during the 2021 Assembly polls and said that now there are media reports that Election Commission of India, a puppet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi led BJP regime, has decided to count the postal ballots after the counting of last round of the EVMs.

"We strongly condemn it. It is an act against the national welfare. Already, we know what happened in the election for incumbent speaker M Appavu earlier. Wherever the margin is around 15,000 votes, they (BJP) intend to change it to their favour. The ECI must wake up from the slumber at least now and uphold the Representation of People Act."

Criticizing the three-day meditation of PM Modi, the TNCC chief said, "We have heard of meditation of great souls. They undertook it for the welfare of the people and the nation. No one used it for political gains. But PM Modi is doing it for his election in Varanasi."

Remarking that the Congress had no qualms in meditating in privacy, Selvaperunthagai said, "Meditation must be converted into a political campaign. The ECI is turning blind eye to it on the premise that it is only a silent yagna and it does not violate the RPI act."

"Is meditation done with 14 cameras around? Does the ECI not know that even? People meditate without intervention in privacy, not with 14 cameras around. This is a meditation undertaken for electoral politics. Modi is denigrating Swami Vivekananda. We strongly condemn it, " Selvaperunthagai added, advising the cadres of Congress and INDIA constituent parties to pay close attention to Form 17C and ensure that the number of votes registered in the EVMs, VVPATs and the Form 17C matched perfectly.

Our counting agents must be vigilant.

Congress and alliance agents must be vigilant to ensure that the fight to save the Constitution and democracy and the effort put so far bears fruition, the TNCC chief said.