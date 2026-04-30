Counting centres down to 62 from 81 as EC switches to colleges, cuts flab across TN

CHENNAI: The number of counting centres for the Tamil Nadu Assembly election has declined significantly over the past decade, from 81 in 2016 to 62 in 2026, as the Election Commission of India (ECI) has moved towards consolidating facilities in larger venues such as colleges.
Officials said the shift in infrastructure has played a key role in reducing the number of centres. In 2016, more than 25% of counting centres were set up in school buildings, which typically accommodated fewer constituencies. However, since 2021, the ECI has standardised the use of college campuses, enabling multiple constituencies to be handled within a single location due to better space, infrastructure and security provisions.
The number of counting centres was first reduced to 70 in 2021, partly due to COVID-19 protocols requiring spacious, controlled environments. The trend has continued into 2026, with further consolidation resulting in the current figure of 62 centres.
A comparison with the previous election shows that districts such as Tiruvallur, Villupuram, Perambalur, Theni and Kanniyakumari have each seen a reduction of one counting centre. Meanwhile, Tiruchy and Vellore have each lost two centres.
On the other hand, some districts have seen a marginal increase. Kallakurichi, Chengalpattu and Madurai have each gained one additional counting centre compared to 2021.
District-wise distribution indicates that Madurai, which has 10 Assembly constituencies, has the highest number of five counting centres in the State. Cuddalore (nine constituencies) and Salem (11 constituencies) follow with four centres each.
Meanwhile, districts including Chengalpattu, Thanjavur, Villupuram, Tiruvallur and Chennai have been allocated three counting centres each, while most other districts have either one or two centres, depending on the number of constituencies and logistical requirements.
Officials said the consolidation of counting centres has enhanced security arrangements, streamlined counting operations, and improved monitoring efficiency, particularly through the availability of CCTV surveillance, controlled access, and better coordination within larger institutional campuses.
With the State witnessing a high voter turnout, authorities are gearing up for a smooth and transparent counting process on May 4, which will determine the outcome of one of the most closely watched Assembly elections in recent years.