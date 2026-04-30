Counting centres down to 62 from 81 as EC switches to colleges, cuts flab across TN

A comparison with the previous election shows that districts such as Tiruvallur, Villupuram, Perambalur, Theni and Kanniyakumari have each seen a reduction of one counting centre. Meanwhile, Tiruchy and Vellore have each lost two centres.

On the other hand, some districts have seen a marginal increase. Kallakurichi, Chengalpattu and Madurai have each gained one additional counting centre compared to 2021.

District-wise distribution indicates that Madurai, which has 10 Assembly constituencies, has the highest number of five counting centres in the State. Cuddalore (nine constituencies) and Salem (11 constituencies) follow with four centres each.

Meanwhile, districts including Chengalpattu, Thanjavur, Villupuram, Tiruvallur and Chennai have been allocated three counting centres each, while most other districts have either one or two centres, depending on the number of constituencies and logistical requirements.

Officials said the consolidation of counting centres has enhanced security arrangements, streamlined counting operations, and improved monitoring efficiency, particularly through the availability of CCTV surveillance, controlled access, and better coordination within larger institutional campuses.