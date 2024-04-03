Counters for unique makes: Poompuhar offer to artisans

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation (TNHDC) will allocate counters for talented local artisans at Poompuhar showrooms nationwide. The aim is to encourage them and promote their unique ancient arts and crafts forms.

The decision follows reports of consumers' preference for cheap and counterfeit articles, which has led to a sharp drop in sales of genuine artefacts leading to artisans getting demotivated and losing innovation spirit.

A senior official from the TNHDC, seeking anonymity, told DT Next that an Expression of Interest (EOI) has already been sought to set up counters in Poompuhar showrooms. "The allottee of the counters could sell paintings (other than Thanjavur paintings), whitewood products, incense and perfumery products, rosewood products, imitation jewellery which includes stones, silver and gold-plated and wooden, textiles (handcrafted sarees, handcrafted textiles)," he added.

Poompuhar provides marketing assistance to artisans by selling their products through its 17 showrooms located at Chennai city, Chennai Airport, Vandaloor Zoo, IIT Chennai, Egmore Museum, Coimbatore, Erode, Salem, Thanjavur, Tiruchy, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Swamimalai, Mahabalipuram, New Delhi and Kolkata.

The official said that the counters would be allocated in the area (between 50 sq ft to 100 sq ft) depending on the products, the sales from the assigned counter must be processed through the computerised billing system of the relevant Poompuhar showroom.

"The counter allottee will be prohibited from engaging in similar craft business in the city or town where the counter is allotted," he said adding the commission, to be given by the counter owner to the TNHDC, will depend on the products.

"The allocation of counters to successful craftsmen will begin in June," the official added.