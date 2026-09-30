Counter Karnataka's Mekedatu moves: Left to CM Vijay

The demands came after Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar met Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil in Delhi on Monday and sought expeditious approval for the project.

Shivakumar said the Central Water Commission had already conducted a field inspection at the proposed site and that Karnataka had identified alternative land to compensate for the forest area required for the project.

CPI state secretary M Veerapandian said the Karnataka government was pursuing the project with urgency, while the Tamil Nadu government appeared to be remaining silent.