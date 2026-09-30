Counter Karnataka's Mekedatu moves: Left to CM Vijay

CHENNAI: The CPI and CPM on Tuesday (September 29) urged the TVK government to immediately convene an all-party meeting and lead a delegation to Delhi to oppose Karnataka's efforts to secure approval for the proposed Mekedatu dam across the Cauvery.
The demands came after Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar met Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil in Delhi on Monday and sought expeditious approval for the project.
Shivakumar said the Central Water Commission had already conducted a field inspection at the proposed site and that Karnataka had identified alternative land to compensate for the forest area required for the project.
CPI state secretary M Veerapandian said the Karnataka government was pursuing the project with urgency, while the Tamil Nadu government appeared to be remaining silent.
He urged Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to convene a meeting of all political parties and farmers' organisations and evolve a common position. An all-party delegation, along with farmers' representatives, should then meet the Prime Minister and urge the Centre not to grant approval for the dam, he said.
CPM state secretary P Shanmugam said reports that Shivakumar had sought a speedy examination and approval of the project's detailed project report by the Central Water Commission were "shocking".
He urged the Centre not to permit the project, arguing that it would adversely affect Tamil Nadu's share of Cauvery water.
If the Mekedatu dam is constructed, Tamil Nadu could face serious shortages of water for irrigation and drinking, with the Cauvery delta bearing the brunt, he said.
The CPM called for a delegation led by the Chief Minister, comprising political party leaders and farmers' representatives, to meet the Prime Minister and the Union Jal Shakti Minister and seek steps to stop Karnataka's efforts to construct the dam.
Veerapandian said the project would affect Tamil Nadu's rights and inter-state relations and called for all necessary measures to prevent its implementation.