Counselling plan for non-teaching staff announced

CHENNAI: The Higher Education Department has announced the schedule for the 2026-27 general transfer counselling for non-teaching staff serving under the Directorate of Collegiate Education, Regional Joint Directorates of Collegiate Education, and Government Arts, Science and Education Colleges.
Higher Education Minister P Viswanathan, in a statement issued on Tuesday, said eligible non-teaching employees, except those belonging to Group D, can submit their applications online from July 15 to July 24.
The minister said the annual transfer counselling is being conducted to ensure the welfare of non-teaching staff and to facilitate a transparent transfer process across institutions under the Higher Education Department.
Eligible employees working in the Directorate of Collegiate Education, Regional Joint Directorates, and Government Arts, Science and Education Colleges must submit their applications through the official portal: www.nonteaching.dcetransfer.in within the stipulated period to participate in the counselling process.
The department has urged eligible employees to complete the online application process before the deadline to be considered for the transfer counselling.