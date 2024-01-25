Counselling for Tasmac salesmen on MRP violations, other offences

CHENNAI: In a new attempt, all the salesmen in Tasmac liquor shops, who were booked for various offences including MRP violations, will be given counselling for not repeating the act again.

At present, the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) runs more than 5,300 retail vending shops with around 23,000 salesmen.

However, for the last 15 years, there were lakhs of complaints that Tasmac salesmen were selling liquor above Maximum Retail Price (MRP). A senior official from Tasmac told DT Next that the MRP violations could not be fully rectified till now.

“As a punishment, it began with suspending the salesmen who committed the offence, and then revoking it after a few months. This, of course, didn’t have the desired impact as they continued on their errant ways regularly,” he lamented.

Pointing out that over 1,000 salesmen were suspended during the last 10 years, the official added: “We brought out a new plan to give proper them counselling through senior authorities, so that they would not commit the mistakes again.”

Accordingly, for each district, one counselling team comprising flying squad members, accounts in-charge and district manager, has been constituted.

“They have already prepared the list of salesmen who are regular offenders in this regard. Those seeking transfer under the impression that he might get more money through MRP violations in those areas will also be checked,” the official said.

Tasmac authorities also found that the salesmen have also indulged in selling particular liquor brand for ‘company sake’. “These salesmen, who are under the Tasmac authorities’ radar, would be advised to sell liquor in the first come first basis.”

He said that counselling would be the last chance for salesmen to change their attitude. “Even after this, if they’re found to be violating the rules again, they would be dismissed from their services,” he stated.