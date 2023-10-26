Counselling for AYUSH seats commences, 89 seats alloted to govt school students

CHENNAI: As the counselling for AYUSH seats (Siddha, Ayurveda, Unani, and Homeopathy) commenced in the state on Thursday, 89 seats have been allocated to government school students under 7.5 per cent reservation.

According to sources, 12 seats have been allocated to sports person quota, ex-servicemen quota and Union Territories quota.

In total, 101 seats were filled on the first day. General counselling will be conducted from Friday to Sunday for state government seats, and counselling for all-India quota seats will be conducted on October 31. On November 1 and 2, counselling for management seats will be held.

Counselling is being held in Arignar Anna Government College of Indian Medicine in Arumbakkam.

The department has issued call letters for counselling to more than 2,500 students, who have cleared NEET exam.

In total, there are 5 government AYUSH colleges and 28 private ones in the state.

Of the total seats, 15 per cent seats have been allocated to the all-India quota. While the central government conducts counselling for all-India quota seats in government colleges, the state government conducts counseling for remaining seats, including management seats.