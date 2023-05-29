Counselling begins in TN Arts and Science colleges

CHENNAI: The much-anticipated counselling for students seeking various courses in Arts and Science colleges across Tamil Nadu began today.

With the enrolment and release of rank list formalities coming to an end, more than 3 lakh students have applied for the available 1.07 lakh seats in government, government aided and self-financing colleges in the State.



A senior official from the Directorate of Collegiate Education, a Wing of Higher Education department, said that on the first day the counselling is being held for the students coming under special categories including differently-abled, wards of ex-service men and sports quota.



"The counselling will be held for special category students till May 31,” he said adding "the first round of counselling for the students coming under general category will be held from June 1 to June 10".



Stating that the second round of counselling for general category will be held from June 12 to 20, the official said that the colleges will open for the first year students on June 22.



According to an official, at present, there are 170 government Arts and Science colleges, 162 aided colleges and 1,262 self-financing institutions functioning in the State.



The official said free bus passes will be issued to the students, who joined in the government colleges, through the colleges based on the admissions. "About 1.3 lakh students are expected to be benefited under the scheme,” he added.



He said that in addition to the free bus pass, the State government will also grant stipends to the government college students, who were enrolled in Tamil medium. "The stipend amount Rs 900 per annum will be given to the students,” he said adding the government also allocated Rs 4,24 crore this academic year for this scheme.

