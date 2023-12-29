Councillors petitioned to disqualify the Kancheepuram Mayor

CHENNAI: The opposition party councillors petitioned the Kancheepuram Corporation Commissioner to disqualify the Kancheepuram Mayor on Friday.

The Kancheepuram Corporation consists of 51 wards and 35 Councillors belonging to the DMK with the majority of councillors belonging to the DMK Mahalakshmi Yuvaraj from DMK was elected as the Mayor of Kancheepuram.

However, recently due to some misunderstandings, some DMK councillors are not supporting Mahalakshmi Yuvaraj and the Mayor could not host the council meeting which needs to be held every two months. The council meeting was scheduled on December 6th but the mayor could not proceed with the meeting since only 13 councillors were present.

A few DMK and opposition party councillors also resigned from the sub-committee quoting that the Mayor is not genuine in allocating the funds to the wards.

Following that on Friday the opposition party councillors met the Kancheepuram corporation commissioner Kannan and gave a petition that Mahalakshmi Yuvaraj should be disqualified as the Mayor since she had lost the majority.

They mentioned that due to these issues, the Council meeting can't be held and the works in their respective wards can't be carried out due to shortage of funds. The councillors requested the commissioner to take immediate action and if not they would take the issue to the court in a few days.