Councillor ‘remanded’ for briefing media on school

VELLORE: An AIADMK councillor was ‘remanded’ on Friday on the orders of Vellore district collector P Kumaravel Pandian, when the latter visited Katpadi PU primary school at Kangeyanallur. Interestingly, the three-time councillor, KP Ramesh, was supposed to honour the collector.

According to Vellore AIADMK urban district secretary SRK Appu, Ramesh, was picked by the cops for addressing the media about the poor condition of the primary school in his ward.



It may be recalled that DT Next carried a report on Thursday highlighting the poor condition of the mid-day meal being served at the school in Katpadi. The school with about 200-odd students also lacks toilet facility and proper space to eat resulting in students being served meals in the open.

On Thursday, Ramesh visited the institution at the request of parents and locals. In an interaction with the media, Ramesh said he had informed Katpadi PU Chairman Velmurugan about the plight of the school. However, when collector Pandian visited the school, he asked about the councillor. Pandian then asked the police to ‘remand’ Ramesh, after which the latter was taken to the Virudampattu police station for a few hours.