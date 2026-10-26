Cotton prices rise by Rs 4,500 per candy, putting Tamil Nadu under pressure

Cotton price rise raises textile industry concerns

Nishant Asher, secretary of the Cotton Association, attributed the price increase to lower production, farmers holding back stocks in anticipation of better prices, and the proposed reintroduction of import duty from November 1.

According to the Southern India Mills’ Association (SIMA), domestic cotton consumption stood at 336 lakh bales in the 2025-26 season, which ended on September 30. Imports accounted for 67 lakh bales, while the closing stock was estimated at just 40 lakh bales.

Against an expected demand of 360 lakh bales, domestic production is projected to reach only 260 lakh bales in the current season. This supply-demand gap is likely to keep cotton prices firm, SIMA said.

The association noted that higher prices could benefit cotton farmers, but warned that the reintroduction of import duty would make it difficult for the textile industry to remain competitive.