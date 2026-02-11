Coterie lying to Ramadoss on Mango: Anbumani

He made these remarks while addressing the PMK Youth Wing general council meeting held at the YMCA Grounds in Royapettah. Youth Wing cadres from across the State participated in the meeting, during which Anbumani administered a pledge to party members.

Referring to internal issues, Anbumani said that some people around the party founder were continuously providing misleading information and influencing his views. He named GK Mani, alleging that he played a key role in distorting facts even after the court verdict.