Coterie lying to Ramadoss on Mango: Anbumani

CHENNAI: Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president Anbumani Ramadoss on Tuesday said that despite ECI informing the Delhi high court that Anbumani Ramadoss is the PMK party chief and thus the party's 'Mango' symbol belonged to him, certain individuals were allegedly misrepresenting the verdict and conveying incorrect information to party founder S Ramadoss.
He made these remarks while addressing the PMK Youth Wing general council meeting held at the YMCA Grounds in Royapettah. Youth Wing cadres from across the State participated in the meeting, during which Anbumani administered a pledge to party members.
Referring to internal issues, Anbumani said that some people around the party founder were continuously providing misleading information and influencing his views. He named GK Mani, alleging that he played a key role in distorting facts even after the court verdict.
Speaking on the political situation in the State, Anbumani said the DMK should not be allowed to return to power and alleged that the ruling party was relying on money power for the upcoming Assembly elections.
He claimed that people from all sections, including government employees, teachers, women and youth, were dissatisfied with the DMK government.
He alleged that several announcements made by the Chief Minister in recent weeks lacked clarity and proper financial allocation.
Anbumani also criticised the government for not fulfilling promises related to employment, law and order, and the welfare of various sections.
Stating that PMK was part of the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance, he said the alliance was strong and expressed confidence that it would perform well in the upcoming Assembly elections.
Anbumani also levelled corruption allegations against Minister E.V. Velu, claiming irregularities in tender processes and accusing the government of failing to act on reported complaints.
He urged party cadres and alliance leaders to remain united and work collectively during the election period.