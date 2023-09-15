Cost 25 pc less than rivals even after hike, clarifies Aavin MD

CHENNAI: Reacting to the political outrage against the hike in its dairy products, Aavin on Thursday clarified that the price of Aavin ghee and butter products was 25 per cent less than other producers.

Attributing the hike in price of Aavin ghee and butter with effect from September 14 to the sharp spike in procurement price of raw materials across the country and resultant cost of production, Aavin managing director said that the price of Aavin ghee and butter has been kept at much below the price of products of other companies in the interest of public welfare.

Appealing to the people to continue to use Aavin products and support 4.5 lakh milk producers associated with Aavin, the MD in a statement said that the current price of a liter and 500ml of Aavin ghee (after price hike) is Rs 700 (Rs 630 old price) and Rs 365 (Rs 315 old price), while the maximum retail price of other producers in the market ranges between Rs 720 and 920 and Rs 335 to 470, respectively.

Likewise, the price of 500gm and 100gm of Aavin cooking butter ranges from Rs 275 (Rs 260 old price) and Rs 60 (Rs 55), while the price of the same quantity of other producers in the market ranges between Rs 275 to 380 and Rs 56 to 77, respectively.