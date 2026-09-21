Corruption jibe: CPI leader slams Aadhav Arjuna

Addressing a meeting at Madurantakam, Arjuna had put the Communists on the spot over alleged corruption in the previous regime, particularly in the highways and public works departments.

"Did corruption take place in the highways department? Did corruption take place in the public works department? Communist comrades should answer," he said.

Arjuna alleged that a 27% commission system prevailed in government contracts, with 10% allegedly going to a "family fund", 8% to a ministerial fund and 7% to officials. He also questioned the Communists on alleged irregularities in CMDA and TASMAC and alleged that ministers and the then chief minister received money.

Arjuna claimed the TVK government had addressed the alleged commission system by reducing tender estimates in the highways department by 27%. He said 27 tenders had been awarded after such reductions and cited a tender worth around Rs 65 crore as an example.