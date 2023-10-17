Corruption has doubled in DMK rule: BJP

COIMBATORE: Union Minister of Textiles, Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Monday said Tamil Nadu has become the most corrupt state in the country after the DMK came to power.

7“Law and order has faced a setback. The Congress which has been aiding the corruption of DMK should also be sent home,” he said.



Taking potshots at Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin for opposing ‘Sanatana Dharma,’ Goyal said Udhayanidhi, MP A Raja and others should be defeated and they should be taught a lesson in the coming Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing the gathering, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan said the DMK government should be thrown away from the state of Tamil Nadu.

The DMK is only involved in corruption and ‘katta’ panchayat, he added.

BJP state president K Annamalai said 1,200 ancient statues have gone missing in 25 years from 1992 to 2017 across the country. “From 2014 to 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has retrieved 361 statues, which also includes statues from Tamil Nadu. In 1985, the HR&CE had 5.25 lakh acres and in 2023 has shrunk to 3.25 lakh acres. In 40 years, two lakh acres of land has gone missing in the state,” he said.

BJP state chief Annamalai also said that even though the Athikadavu-Avinashi scheme was completed up to 87 per cent during the AIADMK rule, the DMK failed to complete the remaining work even after 30 months.