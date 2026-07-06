Corruption-free Vijay govt will last 5 years: Vaiko

Referring to criticisms that the TVK government would collapse within six months, Vaiko said there is no doubt that the government would complete its full five-year term, and dismissed such remarks as politically motivated.

Claiming that TVK had ushered in a corruption-free administration by eliminating the commission culture in government offices, the MDMK chief said it is now possible for people to obtain official approvals without paying bribes.

“In the past, no official work could be completed without paying bribes ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1 crore,” he said.