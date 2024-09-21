Corruption case: EPS defends Velumani, claims DMK foisting false cases

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK government in an attempt to pin down the opposition has foisted false cases, said Leader of Opposition and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) on Friday, asserting that the party is ready to face the challenge by taking it to the courts.

The senior AIADMK leader’s ire comes after the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) filed a fresh case against former Minister for Municipal Administration and Rural Development SP Velumani and engineers of the Greater Chennai Corporation. The case pertains to alleged irregularities in awarding tenders for constructing storm water drain and road relaying work executed by the civic body in 2018.

Palaniswami claimed that the complaints filed by a non-governmental organisation were baseless and were gathering dust for several years.

He also appreciated his former cabinet colleague for the effective administration and implementation of various schemes and said that the Department of Municipal Administration and Rural Development had bagged 123 awards from the Central government between 2017 and 2021.

EPS claimed that Chief Minister MK Stalin had unleashed the DVAC against Velumani to divert the attention of the people, who were fuming over hikes in rates of power tariffs, milk prices, water and property taxes. “The ruling DMK is wrong to misjudge that it can incapacitate the AIADMK by foisting cases. On the contrary, it is exposing the wrong policies of the present dispensation. Filing false cases against leaders and functionaries of the AIADMK exposes the ulterior motive of the DMK. It also resorted to such gimmicks to cover up the fact that the state has turned into a haven for the drug mafia,” Palaniswami alleged.

The AIADMK chief also warned that the DMK regime's days are numbered and that it has to answer to the people, referring to the 2026 polls to the Assembly.